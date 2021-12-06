Funeral Announcement – Jane T. Pena

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 10am – 7pm at Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn located at 704 NW Frontage Rd. Rosary Service immediately follows the visitation.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church located at 308 Almond St. in Van Horn with Father Frank Hernandez officiating. Burial will follow at the Van Horn Cemetery.

Funeral services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.