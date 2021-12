Funeral Announcement – Virginia O. Mendoza

Funeral arrangements have been made for Virginia O. Mendoza. Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 16th from 11am until 8pm with the rosary service starting at 7pm at Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn located at 704 NW Frontage Rd.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 17th at 11am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church located at 309 Almond Street with burial to follow at the Van Horn Cemetery, Bell and W. 6th St. in Van Horn.