Obituary— Carlos E. Granados

Carlos E. Granados, age 38 passed away on Wednesday December 29, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. He was born on July 7, 1983, to Juan and Juana Granados in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Carlos was a resident of Odessa, Texas. He graduated from Odessa High as the first of his family to receive a diploma. He was a fun-loving dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved spending time with family. He enjoyed his kids every minute and loved them very much. He always enjoyed spending time with his brother Juan watching the Dallas Cowboys and reminiscing about his father.

Carlos loved playing around and playing pranks on his friends and family, he loved to tell jokes and always put a smile on everyone’s face. Carlos also enjoyed his Mama’s cooking, playing baseball and guns. He left beautiful memories and will be truly missed.

Those left to cherish Carlos’s memories are his son Isaac Granados, his daughters, Izel Granados, Iyana Granados, his mother Juana Granados and his brothers Emmanuel and Juan Granados.

A mass was held on Wednesday January 5, 2022, at our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Van Horn, Texas officiated by Father Frank Hernandez. The burial followed at the Van Horn Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving were Juan Granados, Isaac Granados, Eugeneo Hernandez, Alex Hernandez, Tristin Rey, Alonso Carrasco, Hector Ayala, Oneslmo Hernandez and Raul Rodriguez.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas.