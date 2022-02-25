Obituary— Julio Reyna Jr.

Julio Reyna Jr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving family in Fort Worth, Texas. Julio leaves behind his devoted wife Eva Reyna of 64 years and six children: Orlando Reyna, Eddie Reyna, Carol Barger, Julie Balcazar, Monica Clawson, and Julio Reyna III, 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Jaime Reyna. He lived in El Paso and Van Horn, Texas and spent his last years in Fort Worth.

Julio was born on March 5, 1932 in Valentine, Texas to Julio and Sara Reyna. Julio proudly served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. Julio was a fan of Texas Rangers baseball. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was known as “Wuelo” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors.

Julio is remembered by siblings Soila Perez, Joe Reyna, Adan Reyna, Enemencio Reyna, Ernesto Reyna, and Juan Reyna. He is preceded in death by Stanley Reyna, Delia Wells, Elidia Carrillo, Ramona Moreno and Miguel Reyna.

Julio’s viewing will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 10 am until 6 pm at Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, 704 W Frontage Rd., with an additional viewing from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 309 Almond St. The holy rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. officiating will be Father Frank Hernandez. Followed by the burial at the Van Horn Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving are: Shawn Clawson, Travis Welsh, J.J. Baca, Michael Molinar, Frankie De La O, Christopher Martinez, Daniel Tedesco, and Juan Ceniceros.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.