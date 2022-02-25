Local NewsCCAISD 2022 Eagles Basketball Bi-District Champions February 25, 2022 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 2022 Eagles Basketball Bi-District Champions pictured (standing l to r), Ethan Gary, Branden Gary, Carlos Henrnandez, Julian Hernandez, Coach Davis, Caleb Hinojos, Ernie Gonzalez, Gio Corralez, Anthony Laviers, Joey Anchando, Jermaine Mendoza, Frankie Ontiveros, Elijah Gaines and Coach Ortega. (Sitting l to r), Cy Garcia, Bryce Virdell, Ethan Hinojos, and Gabriel Gonzalez. The Eagles will take on Sterling City in Ft. Stockton tonight in a rematch of last year's playoff game with the Eagles losing by one point 37-38. (Courtesy Photo)