2022 Primary Election

Voters head to polls on Tuesday to cast ballots

County voters will join voters from across the state next Tuesday as they head to the polls in the Democratic and Republican Party primary elections. Both parties will hold elections here in Culberson County, however, there are no local candidates running for office in the Republican primary.

The primary determines who will be on the ballot for the November General Election. Voters may only vote in one Primary election; all candidates for the local county elections have filed to be on the Democratic ballot.

Culberson County Clerk, Linda McDonald, reports that polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on March 1.

There are five contested races which should be of interest to local voters in the primary.

County Judge

The county judge serves (4-year term) as CEO of the county and is involved in nearly all aspects of county government. Essential responsibilities for the judge include planning the county’s budget and presiding over the elected county commissioners court.

Carlos G. Urias (Incumbent)

Jesus H. Ramirez



County Commissioners

The Commissioners Court draft and pass policies for the county, much like city council members do for a city. There are four county commissioners in Culberson County, plus the county judge, who is elected countywide.

Three seats on the court are up for election this year, two seats will be contested during the primary.

County commissioners are responsible for roads and bridges within their precinct and makes policy-making budget decisions. The commissioners are elected to staggered, four-year terms, with two taking office every other year, and are elected by the votes of the precinct they represent.

•County Commissioner– Precinct 1 (unexpired term)

Cornelio “Naniz” Garibay (Incumbent)

Raquel Mendoza

Frank Franco



•County Commissioner– Precinct 2

Raul M. Rodriguez Sr. (Incumbent)

Benny Molina

Chance Clark



Justice of the Peace

The justice of the peace presides over the justice court in cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes, landlord/tenant disputes and more. They also conduct inquests and may perform marriage ceremonies.

All four JP seats are up for election this year, however only two precincts will have contested races.

•Justice of the Peace– Precinct 2

A.P. Flores (Incumbent)

Julie A. Balcazar



•Justice of the Peace– Precinct 4

Roxann Carrillo Cabezuela

Adriana Alvarado



The following candidates will run unopposed for re-election to their perspective offices: District/County Clerk– Linda McDonald; County Treasurer– Adrian Hinojos; County Commissioner, Precinct 4– Adrian Julio Norman; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1– Rita Hernandez Carrasco; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3– Michael Davis.

Early Voting for the Primary election started Tuesday, February 14 and will run through Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Culberson County Courthouse.