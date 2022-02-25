EDC hires new Coordinator

Regular meeting of the Van Horn Economic Development Corporation was held on February 16 at 6:30pm in the Van Horn Convention Center El Capitan Conference Room. Present were members Ben File, Laura Reyes, Rosario Yglecias, Lisa Cottrell, Dan Baeza and Becky Brewster, President presiding. Sophia Porter was absent.

Zach Lawson presented to the board virtually on behalf of Tesla Supercharger regarding local options for their electronic vehicle charging stations. Currently, Tesla has 6 charging stations at the Hampton Inn just west of Van Horn. After some discussion that included peak holiday congestion times, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, the EDC voted to recommend the proposed Tesla 15 year lease to the City Council the use of parking space at the west side of the Convention Center and Visitors Bureau with an opening date at the end of this year.

President Becky Brewster briefed the board on several projects currently under the belt of the Town of Van Horn including the EDA Recovery Assistance Grant for 3rd Pressure Zone packet of follow-up information ready for submission. The Downtown Revitalization Project has seen activity with engineers sending in a survey crew. Brewster also provided many details of ongoing projects that will hopefully put an end to the water moratorium issue.

The EDC approved allowing the selection committee of the VHEDC Coordinator to proceed with a part-time job offer, which The Advocate learned was later accepted, to Kristine “Krissy” Lerdal. There are many processes and details the EDC is dealing with than the volunteer board and committees can handle. Lerdal will assist the Economic Development Corporation with planning, managing and day-to-day operations of the Van Horn Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors (VHEDC). This position will Coordinate assigned activities with other town departments, outside agencies and provide complex administrative support to the VHEDC.

In other business matters:

Approved the consent agenda with a January Budget Report of a $1,619,411.42 balance.

Held a FY 2022-2023 Budget Worksession.