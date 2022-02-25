Candidate slates set for May 7 local election

Filing ended Friday, February 18 for the Saturday, May 7, 2022 elections for the Town of Van Horn City Council, the CCAISD Board of Trustees, the Culberson County Hospital District Board of Directors and the Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District.

The city council election will be the only contested race on the May ballot. Voters will also be deciding the fate of three bond issues that CCAISD is requesting.

Town of Van Horn— City Council

In the Town election, voters will be electing a mayor and two aldermen; those seats currently belong to Mayor Becky Brewster, Nuny Morriss, and Michael Garibay.

— Filed for Alderman: Nuny Morriss, Michael Garibay, Kelly Legarreta.

— Filed for Mayor: Becky Brewster, Duane Corralez.

Culberson County-Allamoore School District— Board of Trustees

In the race for CCAISD Board, voters would have had to select four trustees. Incumbents Romy Ramirez, Angie Gonzalez, Michael Baeza, and Florencio Bermudez all filed for re-election with no other candidates signing up.

Culberson County Hospital District

Voters would have had to elect three directors. Edwin Easley, Cheryl Owen, Laura Reyes filed for re-election on the Culberson County Hospital District’s board of directors.

Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District

The groundwater district has two positions up for election- currently held by Vance Cottrell and Lacey Koehn. Incumbent Lacey Koehn and Jaimie Hudson filed; they will go on to serve on those two seats.

Early Voting for the joint local elections will begin Monday, April 25 and run through Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at City Hall.