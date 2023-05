Memorial Service for Hazel Mae Trigg (Hopkins) will be held at Getz Funeral Home, Las Cruces, NM on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 1:30 PM MST. Officiant will be Rex Muncrief. Please bring your favorite stories, because to honor her we need to be laughing.

Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001, ph.(575) 526-2419.