Cabezuela to lead City Hall

City Hall changes business hours

By Lisa Morton

The regular meeting of the Town of Van Horn last Monday began with the official taking of the oath of office by newly hired City Administrator/City Secretary, Mark Cabezuela. Interim Administrator LeeAnn Gallman continued to conduct the last of her meetings before council.

The Advocate reached out to Cabezuela for comment on his new position with the city. He said, “It will be an honor to serve the residents of Van Horn as City Manager. This will be a chance for me to give back to the community which has helped nourish and care for me. From former teachers to classmates, to current and former colleagues, to friends and family, to the numerous kind-hearted people I encounter throughout town on a daily basis, all of you have had an impact in my life. The privilege of working for you as a leader of our community, to help improve our town and thus improve our quality of life is a challenge that I eagerly accept. I am grateful to the Mayor and City Council for their trust and confidence in granting me this opportunity. With a humble heart and fervent spirit, I say to the citizens of Van Horn, I am at your service.”

Town Cleanup Campaign winners were recognized and thanked along with others including city officials and council who attended the biggest turnout of the campaign. In the two categories for trash pickup, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church took first place prize with Tina Urias’ team taking second and donating their prize to the Van Horn Extreme Cheer squad. In the larger trash pickup category, first place prize went to the Van Horn Extreme Cheer squad, second place to club West Texas Elite and third place to the Trash Pandas.

Gallman took the floor to recommend the council change the structure of City Hall business hours to accommodate best the public they serve. “I’m on my way out, so I’ll be the bad guy,” said Gallman about the recommendation that may not be popular with everyone. Effective May 1, 2023, the Town of Van Horn City Hall will be open from 8 am – 5 pm including through the noon hour.

There was a brief closed session and upon return into open forum, a motion, while vague, was passed regarding personnel.

Upon conclusion of the administrative report, Gallman took the floor and gave emotional remarks for the Town of Van Horn, council, city employees, new friends, and the community to end her work here.

In other business:

Approved minutes of 4-10-23 meeting as presented.

Held a Public Hearing Variance Request for Lots 7 & 8, Blk 9, Van Horn Subdivision, Culberson County, Texas for Amanda Torres.

Approved the Variance Request for Lots 7 & 8, Blk 9, Van Horn Subdivision, Culberson County, Texas for Amanda Torres.

Approved a lease agreement with Raba-Kistner for use of the old gas company building office space.

Approved a new lease agreement with Aliviane for office space in City Hall through December 31, 2023.

Tabled action for bid award for the golf course.

Approved Resolution No. 23-04-001 Far West Texas Regional Broadband.

Approved updated Resolution No. 23-04-002 with Van Horn Bank, Signatories and Debit Card issuance.

Reviewed the Financial Report for the month ending March 31, 2023.

Set date to canvas the May election for Monday, May 15, 2023.