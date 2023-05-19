Food bank woes dominate Commissioners’ Court

Culberson County Commissioners met in special session Wednesday where three of the six major agenda items dealt with approving estimates for repairs to the new Food Bank which is not yet open. Gary Roofing, LLC submitted estimates for $22,000 to make interior repairs to the Food Bank caused by rain, $6000 for repairs to the existing roof, and $4,000 to install metal gutters.

Commissioners were told that the “window” for any repairs to be made by the subcontractors had passed and that the building had passed inspection by a State Inspector. However, no one could provide specifics and dates when either timeline had lapsed. Commissioner Morales questioned whether the repairs in question could be covered by the County’s insurance. Still, after some discussion, the consensus was to approve the estimates for the repairs and get them done as soon as possible to prevent further damage. The Court further agreed to file an insurance claim to try to recover the costs for the repairs.

In other business during the otherwise short meeting, Commissioners:

Approved the Interlocal Cooperation Contract between Health and Human Services Commission and Culberson County

Awarded the Depository Bid to Van Horn Bank

Agreed to the purchase of a truck from JD’s Auto pending a test drive, for the Road & Bridge Department