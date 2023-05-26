Obituary— Manuel P. Perez, Jr.

Manuel Prieto Perez, Jr., 81, of Valentine, Texas, passed away on May 16, 2023. He was born to parents Francisca Prieto Perez and Manuel Vasquez Perez on January 16, 1942. He lived his early childhood on the ranch belonging to his grandparents, Jose, and Juana Prieto in Pinto Canyon south of Marfa. He went to elementary school in Ruidosa and Candelaria, Texas, and at Blackwell School in Marfa, Texas. Later, his family moved to Balmorhea, Texas where he attended sixth grade, and in the seventh grade, they moved to the Ben Gearhart Ranch, where he attended school in Valentine until he graduated in 1961.

Manny loved sports, especially basketball, and he was on three district championship teams while in high school. He also participated in football and track. His love for basketball continued throughout his life and he continued to play on city league teams in El Paso until he was 65. Early on, he ranched with his father at Hueco Ranch. He was also the owner of American De Rooter Plumbing Company for nearly 50 years and continued his plumbing services until his passing.

Manny was a wonderful loving husband to his wife, Smokey (Carmen), a great father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had a big heart and a love for mankind. He spent his life helping and caring for others and was the life of the party with his happy, friendly, winning spirit. He loved the Lord and did not hesitate to share Jesus and would give the shirt off his back. His family, friends, our community, and the church will miss him very much.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen Hall Perez. sons David N. Macias and wife, Elizabeth, and Paul Albert Perez, daughter Christina Arocha, grandchildren: David Aaron Macias and wife, Sharifa, Victoria Rae Yeager and husband David, Paul Albert Perez, Jr., Sophia Isabella Perez, and Destinee Lynn Silva, great granddaughter Jovi Elizabeth Yeager, sister, Nancy J. Perez, and brothers, Oscar P. Perez and Ruben P. Perez; as well as many other family members and friends of all ages. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Carlos P. Perez.

A visitation will be held at 10am at the Valentine Community Church in Valentine, Texas, on Friday, May 26, 2023 with funeral mass beginning at 11am and burial service to follow at the Valentine Cemetery.

Pallbearers are David N. Macias, David Aaron Macias, Paul Perez, Jr, Clayton Hall, Ryan Hall, Zane Hall, Bodie Means, and Kirby Flippen. Honorary pallbearers are Red Brown, Crescencio Gomez, Oscar Perez, Ruben Perez, Manuel Portillo, Jr., Rudy Batrez, Shane Grubb, Gary Morton, Lonnie Flippen, and Isaish Vasquez.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas.

