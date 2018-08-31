Trustees approve 2018-2019 pay scales and District of Innovation submission

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees met in Regular Session on August 28. The Trustees received an update on the K-12 Campus construction project from HB Construction Manager Manuel Quinones. He noted that the biggest challenge for the upcoming month is the installation of the roof. Material delays will necessitate two crews being on site to stay on schedule. Once the roof is complete, the interior construction can begin. The project is still on schedule for the April 25, 2019 completion date.

Superintendent Ken Baugh reported that CCAISD had completed all the steps to become a District of Innovation, and the Board approved the submission of the final documents to TEA. The District of Innovation plan will be posted on the CCAISD website at www.ccaisd.net. The District of Innovation Plan will be active August 2018 through August 2023.

The Board discussed the 2018-2019 CCAISD pay scales and adopted the same plan as last year with a few modifications in stipends. The Board directed Supt. Baugh to do a study of pay scales and stipends from surrounding areas for further consideration. Board Member Eddie Seyferrt stated that the teachers “are our most valuable resource” and noted they needed to be compensated fairly. There has been no increase in the pay scale for several years. Seyferrt suggested consideration of academic stipends as well as current stipends for athletics and band.

Supt. Baugh presented the 2018-2019 budget noting that the District “is in very good shape” and that “there are funds to be able to do things.” The District projects revenues of over $23.5 million including Title funds and grants. The Board adopted the budget as presented then set the tax rate at $1.04/$100 valuation for M&O and $.456581/$100 valuation for debt service.

Athletic Director Brock Tyrrell gave an update on his department noting that the entire varsity staff will be coaching junior high football. This will provide continuity as the athletes progress to high school and show the younger athletes that they are appreciated. He noted that due to low participation numbers, 6th grade will be allowed to participate in junior high football with parent permission.

Supt. Baugh bragged on the new band director, noting that he had recruited 42 band members in grades 8-12 plus the junior high band members. The band will be making a trip to Sul Ross State University on September 27.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members: