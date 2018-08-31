First look inside new clinic

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Special Session on August 23. The Board received an update on the clinic construction project. The Board approved the mutual release signed by Ameriway Construction Company and Cinium Financial Services and authorized that the Board President sign the release on behalf of the District. Once Ameriway provides certain documentation, the final payment of retainage and contract balance will be released. As a result of the mutual release, steps to terminate the arbitration proceedings were approved.

The Board held an open house yesterday to enable citizens to tour the clinic prior to the opening of the new building. The move to the new clinic will be scheduled once the IT and door access programming is completed.

The Board held two public hearings as required to obtain public comment on the proposed tax increase to $0.144163/$100 valuation. The budget hearing and adoption of the tax rate is scheduled for September 12, at 6:30 p.m.