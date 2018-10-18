Harvey Naterra was born on May 01, 1951 to Alicia and Ruben Naterra. He passed away on August 23, 2018. Holy Mass was September 22, 2018 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Van Horn with burial at the Van Horn Cemetery. Father Apolinar Samboni officiated.

Harvey worked for 33 years with United Airlines at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport as a Customer Service Representative. His wife is a flight attendant for the same airline and his son became a captain for United. Harvey grew up in an Army family living in Hawaii, Germany and many states in the U.S. After his retirement in 2013, he moved to Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife Yvonne of Los Angeles, son Harvey Lee of Houston, and grandsons Harvey Lee Jr., and Michael. Brothers David Naterra of the Dallas area, Ruben Naterra, Jr. of Tucson, Arizona and sister Yvonne Haynes also of Tucson. Uncle Leo and Nena Carrillo of Van Horn, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.