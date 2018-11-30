School district receives additional $75K Chevron grant

Grant to help develop STEM programs

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees met in Regular Session Monday. Board President Letty Hernandez reported that she has received positive feedback on the Thanksgiving meals served to students and their parents this year. Supt. Ken Baugh noted that the staff served a record of 1,200 meals using 23 turkeys and 16 hams over the two-day event. Trustee Jodi Corrales expressed appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the cafeteria staff which was seconded by the rest of the Board.

The Trustees received an update on the K-12 Campus construction project from HB Construction Manager Manuel Quinones. He presented a revised construction schedule which allows for extra time due to the bad weather days over the last few months. The milestone of “substantial completion” is now scheduled for May 21, 2019 which still allows time for the move-in before the 2019-2020 school year begins. Baugh is pushing for the roof completion within the next two weeks so that any future bad weather will have minimal impact, noting that the roofs have been finished in four of five areas.

Baugh also reported that the District has received another grant from Chevron in the amount of $75,000 which will be used for professional development and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Baugh noted that Chevron has developed an excellent partnership with CCAISD. He further reported that he is working on developing a partnership with Exxon Mobil as well.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members: