Groundwater management area boundaries could expand

CCGCD seeks county landowners input to expand district boundaries

By Lisa Morton

The Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District (CCGCD) met in regular session last week with an important topic on the agenda. Members present were Lacey Koehn, Cruz Parada, Lane Brewster, Vance Cottrell and GM, Summer Webb. David Robb was absent.

A follow-up on the metering program was presented by GM Summer Webb with confirmation that metering equipment does communicate with AT&T service on sites. Meters are currently being placed at permit holders wells and future participating landowners including at locations in the Lobo area and in creek beds that run into Jeff Davis County and in a proposed Expansion Area

Culberson County Residents, GMA 4, and The Far West Texas Regional Water Planning Group are asking the local GCD to conduct outreach efforts to landowners in the current boundary and within the Expansion Area in support of data recording procedures. The GMA 4 is comprised of 5 area Groundwater Districts and their representatives, the Far West Texas Regional Water Planning Group is comprised of 7 county’s spanning from El Paso to Terrell.

The Far West Texas Regional Water Planning Group (FWTRWPG) and Culberson County Commissioners plan to sign a Letter of Support to State Representative Jose Rodriguez and the Resources Committee in Austin later this year endorsing CCGCD in their expansion efforts.

Currently, the GCD District boundary is comprised of approximately 1,740 square miles of the 3,813 square miles within the county (about 46%). There is no groundwater district covering the 2,073 square miles within the county but outside the District (proposed Expansion Area). The District’s board of directors are interested in evaluating the expansion of the District to include the entire county basically doubling the size of the District to address the following issues:

Because of extensive oil and gas development within the Expansion Area, the use of groundwater within this area has increased by a factor of 10 to 1000 times the previous use which was primarily limited to domestic and livestock use.

There is no, or very limited, information on the amount of use and the potential impact of the groundwater use on the Capitan and West Texas Bolson aquifers.

Without the information, regarding the amount and location of groundwater use, planning on the local, Regional, and State level is difficult.

The District has multiple requests for information regarding how much water is used in these areas and if it will have any impact on the water used for municipal and irrigation purposes inside the current boundaries.

The recently formed Reeves County Groundwater Conservation District’s boundaries include the entire area of Reeves County which is located immediately east of Culberson County. This leaves an island of land water use not monitored in Culberson County bounded by New Mexico on the North, Reeves County GCD on the east, Culberson County GCD on the west and south, and Jeff Davis County GCD on the southern tip.

The primary purpose of the proposed expansion is to require that all groundwater users within the Expanded Area provide well and groundwater production use data to the District.

The District wants to hear from landowners and residents on the Expansion Area proposition. Please let us know your thoughts whether in support of or against and what actions you would like to see the CCGCD take. Call CCGCD General Manager Summer Webb at (432)386-3437 or by email at [email protected]

Statement of purpose and need to expand the boundaries of Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District to include all of Culberson County, Texas

