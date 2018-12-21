Beloved and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend Manuel S. Urias, 91 of Van Horn entered into the heavenly hunting grounds on Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 with his beloved family by his side.

“Pichano” as his family and friends called was born to Florensio Urias and Maria (Soto) Urias in Pilaras, Chihuahua, Mexico on May 30th, 1927. Pichano loved working on ranches and living the true “Old West Dream.” He was married for to the love of his life Manuela J. Franco.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was recited by Lolo Sanchez on Monday, December 17th, 2018 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrant. Burial followed in traditional “Old West Style” at Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers were: Urbano Melendez, Lo Lito Urias, Lupe Valdez, Victor Urias, Salvador Melendez, and Merced Valdez.

Pichano loved taking his grandchildren to school, as well as picking them up from school. He enjoyed watching them play baseball, as well as loved riding, feeding and taking care of horses. Pichano enjoyed hunting with his family, drinking coffee at 5:00 am with his friends, and telling stories to the waitress.

Pichano is preceded in death by his beloved Manuela J. Franco Urias; one grandson Adrian Urias; five brothers, and five sisters.

Those left to honor and cherish the true “Old West” life of Pichano is: his children Irma Melendez and husband Arturo of Colorado City, Texas, Elivra Apodaca and husband Manuel of Van Horn, Texas, Carmen Baeza and husband Marcelo of Artesia, New Mexico, Elena Urias of Van Horn, Texas, Francisca Tarango and husband Enrique of Pecos, Texas, Lurdes Tarango and husband Alfredo of Midland, Texas, Valentine Urias and wife Linda Sanchez of Van Horn, Texas, Gabriela Ojedo and husband Pete of Van Horn, Texas, Amparo Garcia and husband Richard of Snyder, Texas, and Arnuifo “Chicharon” Urias of Van Horn, Texas. He is further survived by 42 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren and 4 great great- grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The Urias family entrusted Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas with arrangements.

