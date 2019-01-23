2019 Culberson County Livestock Show results

Agri-Life Extension Agent Amber Carroll announced that Kristian Robb received the state level Gold Star Award. The Gold Star Award is the highest achievement award given by the 4-H & Youth Development Program through the county. The Texas 4-H Gold Star Award can only be awarded once in a member’s 4-H career. A 4-H member receiving the award must have completed projects in at least three different project areas and have participated in one or more leadership activities such as Leadership Lab, Texas 4-H Congress, Competitive Events, Camps, and 4-H promotions. The member must have also exhibited leadership skills as a club officer or junior leader. Senior Kristian Robb is on the District 6 council as well is currently serving on the state 4-H council.
Sale Total: $42,050.00
GRAND CHAMPIONS
Grand Champion Steer: Kristian Robb
Grand Champion Swine: Stetson Owen
Grand Champion Market Goat: Kloe Robb
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Kristian Robb
Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit: Michael Dickenson
Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit: Delilah Tarango
Grand Champion Market Rabbit: Delilah Tarango
Grand Champion Poultry: Stetson Owen
Grand Champion Consumer Science: Fermin Baeza
Showmanship:
Junior Rabbit: Kloe Robb
Senior Rabbit: Myra Ramirez
Junior Poultry: Michael Dickenson
Senior Poultry: Stetson Owen
Junior Goat: Kloe Robb
Senior Goat: Kristian Robb
Junior Lamb: Makinzie Choate
Senior Lamb: Kristian Robb
Junior Swine: Kloe Robb
Senior Swine: Stetson Owen
Senior Steer: Kristian Robb
Rookie of the Year: Alejandra Cancino
All Around Showman: Stetson Owen
Herdsman: Stetson Owen
Livestock King: Kristian Robb
Livestock Queen: Kloe Robb
Placings:
Consumer Science:
Home Décor: Grand Champion/1st – Fermin Baeza, 2nd – Stetson Owen
Dessert: 1st – Sebastian Ellsworth
Salsa: Reserve Grand Champion/1st – Joel Cancino
Jerky: 1st – Alejandra Cancino
Fryer Rabbit:
Class 1:1st – Kloe Robb, 2nd – Michael Dickenson, 3rd – Myra Ramirez, 4th – Manuel Gonzalez, 5th – Arturo Gonzalez, 6th – Manuel Gonzalez, 7th – Arturo Gonzalez
Class 2: 1st – Steven Marta, 2nd – Zerian Tarango, 3rd – Myra Ramirez
Class 3: 1st – Zerian Tarango, 2nd – Kloe Robb, 3rd – Kloe Robb, 4th – Abram Castillo, 5th – Steven Marta, 6th – Michael Dickenson
Class 4: 1st – Delilah Tarango, 2nd – Steven Marta, 3rd – Joel Cancino, 4th – Keane Robb, 5th – Joel Cancino, 6th – Alejandra Cancino
Class 5: 1st – Myra Ramirez, 2nd – Arturo Gonzalez, 3rd – Alejandra Cancino, 4th – Myra Ramirez, 5th – Delilah Tarango
Breeding Rabbit:
Lion Head: 1st – Steven Marta, 2nd – Steven Marta
Rex: 1st – Kloe Robb
Satin: 1st – Kloe Robb
Californian: 1st- Michael Dickenson, 2nd – Steven Marta, 3rd – Michael Dickenson
Market Rabbit: 1st – Delilah Tarango, 2nd – Myra Ramirez
Broilers: 1st – Stetson Owen, 2nd – Delilah Tarango, 3rd – Stetson Owen, 4th – Stetson Owen, 5th – Stetson Owen, 6th – Stetson Owen, 7th – Michael Dickenson, 8th – Stetson Owen, 9th – Delilah Tarango
Turkey: 1st – Michael Dickenson, 2nd – Steven Marta, 3rd – Steven Marta
Market Goat:
Medium Weight: 1st – Emilio Tarango, 2nd – Zerian Tarango, 3rd – Fermin Baeza
Heavy Weight: 1st – Kloe Robb, 2nd – Kloe Robb, 3rd – Emilio Tarango, 4th – Kristian Robb
Market Lamb:
Medium Weight: 1st – Kristian Robb, 2nd – Emilio Tarango
Medium Heavy Weight: 1st – Emilio Tarango
Heavy Weight: 1st – Kristian Robb, 2nd – Makinzie Choate
Swine:
Light Duroc: 1st – Kloe Robb
Heavy Duroc: 1st – Stetson Owen
Medilum Hampshire: 1st – Alejandra Cancino, 2nd – Kloe Robb, 3rd Kloe Robb
Heavy Hampshire: 1st – Tanya Tarango
Light Weight Cross: 1st – Stetson Owen, 2nd – Kloe Robb, 3rd – Kloe Robb
Heavy Weight Cross: 1st – Tanya Tarango
Steer:
Exotic: 1st – Kristian Robb, 2nd – Stetson Owen
Auction:
Dedication: Howard Shelley, Gearge E. Snyder
Appreciation: Richard Koehn & Lannie Koch
Remembrance: Charles Engle