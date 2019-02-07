Filing deadline nears for city, school elections

3 city council, 3 school board seats are up for grabs come May. The filing deadline is February 15.

The filing deadline for candidates interested in seeking office in the city and school district elections is next week. Candidates who want to seek office on the city council or school board of trustees have until 4:00 p.m on Friday, February 15 to signal their intentions for the May 4 election.

As of press time yesterday, one candidate had announced her desire to seek re-election on the school board. The three full-term posts presently held for city council posts are Lyndon McDonald, Ryan Martinez, and Nuny Morris and the three full-term posts held on the school board up for election are Paul Uranga, Romy Ramirez, and Angelica Gonzalez with Angelica Gonzalez filing for a place on the ballot.