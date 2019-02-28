Guadalupe Mountains National Park fees increase

Salt Flat, TX – Guadalupe Mountains National Park, will increase fees on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Fees have not increased at Guadalupe Mountains National Park since 2003. In response to positive public comments on fee increase proposals released in October, 2017, a modest increase for all parks charging entrance fees will take effect on this date. Fees are collected under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) authority to ensure recreation fees collected are reinvested to improve visitor services, and to maintain and provide experiences for future visitors to federal lands. These “fee monies” are used for a variety of park projects that improve and enhance visitor enjoyment and safety. The National Park Service (NPS) manages 418 sites throughout the country, of which less than half charge fees under FLREA. Between 80 -100% of recreation fees collected at sites stay at those sites. The remainder of these funds support sites that do not collect recreation fees, or do not collect sufficient fees to maintain recreational opportunities. In 2018, the NPS released an updated entrance fee rate schedule for all NPS units that charge fees. Under the new pricing model, Guadalupe Mountains’ entrance fees and camping will change as shown below.

Entrance Fees:

Person (7 days)- Current: $5 | New Fees: $7

Annual Pass for Guadalupe Mountains NP- Current: $20 | New Fees: $30

Camping (Tent or RV) per night: Current: $8 | New Fees: $ 15

Entrance fees are not charged to persons under 16 years of age or holders of the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass, Senior Pass, Access or Military Passes. These passes are available for purchase at the Park Visitor Center. Holders of the Senior Pass still receive a 50% discount on camping.

“The money from visitor fees are used to improve and maintain visitor facilities, trails, roads, and visitor centers. These funds help us protect the Guadalupe Mountains Wilderness and ensure future generations will have the same opportunities for a safe and enriching outdoor experience,” said Eric Brunnemann, Superintendent of Guadalupe Mountains National Park. In the past several years, fee monies have been used to upgrade campground amenities, installation of filtered water stations, and construction of the Frijole Ranch picnic area. Additional revenue raised by a fee increase will assist the park in addressing its deferred maintenance backlog.