County Food Pantry improvements begin

By Becky Brewster

Culberson County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday to handle a short agenda. Grant administrator Becky Brewster reported that the project engineer and architect met with representatives of the County and the Culberson County Food Pantry to begin the design process for the County’s 2018 TxCDBG grant for improvements to the County facility housing the Food Pantry. Designs will be developed for the remodeling of the existing building and for the construction of a new facility.

The Court then reviewed the budget justification prepared for the 2019-2020 grant application to the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) TxCDBG program for additional improvements to the Veteran’s Memorial Park. The grant proposal is for $275,000 in grant funds with a $13,250 in-kind match. The primary focus will be on the construction of a walking path and upgrades to the park including lighting and electrical.

Sheriff Oscar Carrillo presented an extensive list of TCOLE trainings that have been completed. Carrillo also presented the racial profiling complaint process to be used by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Court reappointed Dr. Garner as the local Health Authority.

County Judge Carlos Urias reported that the site for the AWAS at the airport has been selected and submitted for approval by the FAA.

In other County business, the Court also:

Approved a utility permit request.