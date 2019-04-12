Sheriff’s office continues with joint Border Security efforts

By Becky Brewster

Culberson County Commissioners met in regular session Monday to handle a short agenda.

Sheriff Oscar Carrillo reported that his office will continue to participate in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Operation Stonegarden (OPSG). The focus of OPSG is to enhance cooperation and coordination among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in a joint mission to secure the United States borders along routes of ingress from international borders to include travel corridors in states bordering Mexico and Canada, as well as states and territories with international water borders. OPSG provides funding to state and local law enforcement agencies to enhance border security and keep communities safe. Carrillo reported that Culberson County should receive approximately $170,000 for specific equipment and for overtime.

Carrillo also reviewed the requirements for Telemedicine/Medical Equipment that is required to be available at the County jail in accordance with Senate Bill 1849 to handle mental health issues. Carrillo reported that he initially planned to coordinate with the hospital since they already offer certain telemedicine services; however, SB 1849 requires that services be available on site. Carrillo noted that the equipment is expected to cost approximately $1600 but the service cost is unknown at this time. Commissioner Gilda Morales will check with the hospital on the possibility of using the same service provider.

Grant administrator Becky Brewster reported on various grant projects noting that the planning grant is progressing with the first public hearing to be held in May followed by additional public outreach through the summer. She noted that Kleinmann Consultants is presently working on creating digitized county roads maps and evaluating drainage areas and flood concerns in the county. The draft plan is expected to be available in September. Brewster further reported that the improvements to the Food Pantry are still in the design stage, and that the application for additional park improvements is in the review stage at the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The Commissioners then approved a contract with LexisNexis Risk Solutions for use of their online legal research services as requested by the Far West Texas Regional Public Defenders Office.

In other County business, the Court also:

Acknowledged a tax refund order from the Appraisal Review Board.



Heard a report from the AgriLife Extension Office.



Held a short executive session with no action taken.



Heard reports on various County Projects.



Approved monthly reports.



Approved monthly payroll and expenses for March.