City pool one step closer to completion

City council met in special session last Monday for a short but productive meeting. In the first order of business, Council accepted the recommendations of the Economic Development Corporation to award the contract for the new pool concession and shower building to AMG Construction. Council member Karloss, who is also a member of the EDC, reported that the recommendation came as a result of AMG’s bid, which was $32.500 less than the competing bid. Council voted unanimously to award the contract in the amount of $113,4000. Per Karloss, AMG was prepared to start on the project immediately on the project with completion by the Frontier Days Celebration.

Council also heard a report from Edward Torres, who stated that the contractor working on the pool expects to finish the concrete work by this Thursday, and the remainder of the preparation for the inside of the pool to be completed by the end of this week. Council then voted unanimously to waive all pool fees for July because of the delay in opening.

Council then approved the purchase of a new garbage truck in the amount of $209,300, which according to City Administrator, Fran Malafronte, will be paid for by the $20,000 per month the City is currently spending to dump at the Sierra Blanca landfill. As part of the requirements for opening the local landfill, Council also agreed to purchase a trash compactor in the amount of $462,580, also a requirement for opening the landfill.

Municipal Court Judge Grace Marta also came before Council to ask that the fee for subpoenas be increased from $50 per batch to $50 per subpoenas in order to comply with current state standard of fees.