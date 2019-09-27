Band Director sets high goal for end of year band trip

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees met in Regular Session on September 23, 2019.

Band Director David De Luca presented a possible band trip scenario to the Board. “What an exciting time to be part of the “Soaring Eagle Band,” enthused De Luca, noting that there had been an opportunity to meet with the legendary Band Director Ralph Zamarippa during the school dedication ceremonies, and that alumni participated in the Homecoming band performance. De Luca stated that “band is something you carry with you” and that it offers a “variety of experiences” of which travel is one such experience. De Luca presented a proposed trip to the All-Star Music Resort on the Disney Property at Orlando Florida outlining the itinerary for the trip. The proposed cost of the trip could be as much as $76,500 if all band members were to participate. The Trustees balked at the cost but ultimately agreed to match the band’s fundraising efforts dollar for dollar for an end of year trip. De Luca will look into other less expensive destination options, and coordinate fundraising events to raise the needed funds.

Athletic Director Brock Tyrrell reported that the next meeting of the Region IV Athletic Directors will be held in Van Horn on October 30. This is being coordinated with the assistance from former Van Horn resident Maria Kennedy, who is currently the head of the Region IV Athletic Directors. The attendees will tour Van Horn School’s new facilities. Tyrrell noted that Socorro has asked about soccer stripes on the field, noting that they would like to rent the facility on a weekly basis during soccer season if the field had soccer stripes. Tyrrell reported that already many other districts use Van Horn’s facilities as a central location for playoff games.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members:

Approved a resolution supporting a $75,000 grant application for census funding through the Hogg Foundation.

Approved audit services from Smith and Rives for the 2018-2019 Audit.

Approved a budget amendment to cover the increased cost of Co-op services.

Approved a Bank Depository contract extension with the Pecos County State Bank.

Approved the 3rd Quarter Investment Report.

Approved consent items.

Scheduled the next regular meeting for October 7, 2019 at 6 p.m.