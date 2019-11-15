Early print deadline for Thanksgiving edition

The Van Horn Advocate is pleased to offer another Special Edition for the Thanksgiving holiday printing this year on WEDNESDAY, November 27. We will be sending email reminders to regular advertisers by the end of this week but ALL are welcome to participate in the joy and gratitude of the season with a greeting card display to be printed in color and with just a few options for size/rates starting at $35 for a business card size display. All ads/displays will be produced in-house by the Advocate.

Please call our office at (432) 283-2003 or email Lisa Morton at [email protected] by next Thursday, November 21, 5:00 p.m.