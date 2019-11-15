No more school zone on Broadway

On school days, during mornings and afternoons, the speed limit is 20 mph. (Google Earth Image) (VHA-Photo/DB)

City Council met in regular session last Tuesday and took action on the school zone on Broadway at the request of Code Enforcement Officer, Rachel Mendez. According to Mendez, she is regularly questioned by citizens who do not see the use for a school zone that apparently is not utilized. Council agreed that the zone is pretty much useless, and no one could remember seeing any student crossing in that area. Council voted unanimously to rescind the crossing on Broadway and to advise TX Dot of the action.

Council then voted to award the fuel bid for the city to C & L Gas Card as the only bid. Only one bid was received for construction of the canopies to protect the new city equipment, and as such, Council instructed City Manager Fran Malafronte to rebid the project with the stipulation that bids be submitted for the pipe cover canopy.

With Christmas approaching, Council voted unanimously to approve prizes for the 2019 Christmas events, including the Pecan Baking Contest and the Christmas Lighted Parade. Operations Director Edward Torres, updated Council on several ongoing projects including the pool house construction, which must be completed before the pool renovation is completed. Torres reported that the most recent negotiations with Councilman Karloss and contractor, Abraham Gonzalez have been very productive, and that Gonzalez told them that construction could be completed by the end of March.

Torres also reported that he had met with representatives of a company that is interested in the old Conoco Truck Stop on the east end of town, who plans to turn the property into a Road Ranger Truck Stop. After discussing the proposed extension of city services to that property, Council tabled the request until questions about whether the property was within the city limits and other details were answered.

Torres and Malafronte advised Council that several new businesses are in the works, including two new motels on the east-bound frontage road, and a 48-unit apartment complex being built by Bill Story at the vacant lot east of the Christian Shelter.

Council also voted unanimously to close on the McVay property they had agreed to purchase at an earlier meeting for $45,000, plus closing costs. The property is slated to be part of an extension project of the current City-County park. After a lengthy executive session, Council reconvened in open session but did not take any action on the ongoing negotiations with Hudspeth County on water services.