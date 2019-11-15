Strickenhausen appointed to water board

CCGCD Attorney Steve Mitchell gives the “Oath of Office” to newly appointed board member George Strickenhausen. (VHA-Photo/LM)

By Lisa Morton

In a regular meeting of the Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District (CCGCD) yesterday, George Strikenhausen received and accepted the “oath of office” as a duly appointed Board Member. He was welcomed and congratulated by Board President Vance Cottrell and those in attendance.

CCGCD GM, Summer Webb briefed the Board on several items including field tech reports that will be uploaded to their website soon showing pumping has already slowed for the winter season. Webb also mentioned that as a representative of GMA4 with the Far West Texas Regional Planning Board, she would like to invite CCGCD members and the general public to attend the next meeting today, November 14, at 1:00 p.m. and held at the Van Horn Convention Center. Webb said this was a great opportunity for those who are unaware or familiar with what a regional water plan consists of that is sent to the State. Counties included in GMA4 are Culberson, Jeff Davis, Brewster and Presidio counties.

Webb also updated members on the status of the defunct sewer system under the Groundwater office building that regularly, especially during the summer months, emits a terrible odor that makes her feel ill. County Judge Carlos Urias committed county support and resources for the replacement of the sewer lines at both the Groundwater and Nutrition Center buildings that were erroneously tied together.

Under Public Comment, Judge Carlos mentioned contact with the Texas Department of Transportation regarding water well specifications and use at the proposed 30 million dollar roadside park build east of Van Horn in 2020. GM Webb asked the Judge to send her current contact information so she can communicate directly on this. CCGCD Engineer Al Blair has already submitted a water plan including rules and permit requirements. Discussions Webb knows of thus far reveal that the well will most likely be exempt and is potable. The location of the well (still unknown to Webb), will determine the water table and may require treatment and TCEQ standard depending on number of water connections.

Other business conducted at this meeting include the following: