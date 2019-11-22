County names new Agri-Life Extension Agent

By Lisa Morton

Culberson County Commissioners’ Court met in regular session last Monday and began by recognizing County Agent, Amber Carroll, who has resigned to begin her new duties as the AgriLife Extension 4-H Youth Development Specialist for District 6 next May. The Court voted unanimously to approve and hire Carroll’s replacement, Zachary E. Schaffer. Schaffer has an extensive background in the 4-H organization as well as crop management.

Judge Urias recognized Karolyne Carloss of the Van Horn Economic Development Corporation (EDC), who presented an EDC project to the Court. The EDC is seeking permission to use the Financial Offices’ east wall bordering the EDC downtown parking lot, to commission a mural. Court discussion included wall repair, new gutters and costs obligation and opinions to revamp the proposed vintage postcard design and seek community input on the mural. The EDC currently has a quote from local artist, Juan Corral for $12,098 to complete the art.

'Greetings from Van Horn’ vintage postcard | The planned postcard mural site will be on the east wall of the Culberson County Financial Center at 501 W. Broadway, facing the EDC parking lot.

The Court finalized details for the annual Appreciation Dinner to include paying for other entity employees invited, approving an invoice for catering from Antonia Torres for $2,000.00 for a Mexican buffet, including dessert, and drinks. They also approved paying David Rivera for musical entertainment in the amount of $650.00. The Court also clarified that the longevity pay for qualified officers and employees, per Court mandate, will be paid at the dinner or available to them after the dinner. The Court approved a $2,500.00 budget for door prizes and transferring $2,000 from the Contingency Fund in the Employee Appreciation Dinner Fund and approved $200 for clean-up services by Julian Luna after the event.

Other business items conducted by the Court were: