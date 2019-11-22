County names new Agri-Life Extension Agent

By Lisa Morton
Culberson County Commissioners’ Court met in regular session last Monday and began by recognizing County Agent, Amber Carroll, who has resigned to begin her new duties as the AgriLife Extension 4-H Youth Development Specialist for District 6 next May. The Court voted unanimously to approve and hire Carroll’s replacement, Zachary E. Schaffer. Schaffer has an extensive background in the 4-H organization as well as crop management.
Judge Urias recognized Karolyne Carloss of the Van Horn Economic Development Corporation (EDC), who presented an EDC project to the Court. The EDC is seeking permission to use the Financial Offices’ east wall bordering the EDC downtown parking lot, to commission a mural. Court discussion included wall repair, new gutters and costs obligation and opinions to revamp the proposed vintage postcard design and seek community input on the mural. The EDC currently has a quote from local artist, Juan Corral for $12,098 to complete the art.
The Court finalized details for the annual Appreciation Dinner to include paying for other entity employees invited, approving an invoice for catering from Antonia Torres for $2,000.00 for a Mexican buffet, including dessert, and drinks. They also approved paying David Rivera for musical entertainment in the amount of $650.00. The Court also clarified that the longevity pay for qualified officers and employees, per Court mandate, will be paid at the dinner or available to them after the dinner. The Court approved a $2,500.00 budget for door prizes and transferring $2,000 from the Contingency Fund in the Employee Appreciation Dinner Fund and approved $200 for clean-up services by Julian Luna after the event.
Other business items conducted by the Court were:
- Approved Minutes of October 21, 2019 regular meeting.
- Approved Utility Permit Request 19-010 submitted by Scala Energy to cross County Road 1165.
- Approved additional advance payment to David Rivera from the Airport project for $1,000.00.
- Discussed “match” required on TxDOT Aviation Division Project number 1924VHorn invoice and moving an additional $3,480.00 from another Capital Project account.
- Discussed appraised value for sale of several lots located at an area on East Broadway across from Gilbert’s Lounge, where a new apartment complex project is planned by developer Bill Story.
- Discussed distribution of acquired playground equipment and specific liability issues at various county parks.
- Approved request from County Treasurer Adrian Hinojos to close project for painting of the jail from January of this year with ½ completed by Oscar Borrego who received $1,400.00 of the proposed $2,750.00 expense, with the balance of the project completed by inmates.
- Approved Christmas light decorations to wrap trees in the amount of $4,000.00 with $847.00 pledged from Precinct 2 Funds.
- Discussed replacement of sewer lines collapsed under Groundwater District and Nutrition Center buildings.
- Approved County Treasurer’s monthly report for $574,606.53 total expenditures of which $275,193.55 was for payroll.