Obituary— Teclo Munoz, Jr.

Teclo Munoz, Jr. was called home to Heaven on November 25, 2019. Our Daddy’s mansion was ready. Teclo Munoz Jr. was born in Presidio, Tx. on March 31, 1935 to Teclo Sr. and Petra Munoz.

Teclo was a lifelong resident of Van Horn, Texas and retired from TXDOT after 30 years of service. Teclo enjoyed attending church, playing golf, working with wood, traveling and most of all being with his family. Daddy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was preceded in death by his father Teclo Sr, his mother Petra Munoz and his beloved wife Juliana H. Munoz. He is survived by his wife Lourdes Munoz, Sister Consuelo Rodriguez, Children: Victor Munoz/wife Jenel of Lubbock Tx., Myra Gonzales/husband Mike of Robert Lee, Tx. and Alana McGill/husband Mike of Odessa,

Step Children: Mark Pina/wife Kindra children Demitry and Elizabeth Pina, Arlene Anderson, children Miranda, Celeste, Nathan, Madeline. Cassandra/husband Oscar Borrego children Mindy and April Borrego. Grandchildren: Victor Munoz Jr., Kaziah Munoz, Lani Munoz, David Munoz, Crystal King, Miguel Gonzales, Vidal Gonzales, Noah Gonzales, Michael Carrillo, Sonja Carrillo, Feliciano Carrillo Jr. Great Grandchildren: Malachi Navarrette, Juliana Navarrette, DJ Navarrette, AJ King, Joaquin Carrillo, Evelina Carrillo and Liliana Mae Shaw.

Memory of our Father will be celebrated on January 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Belmont Baptist Church 806 N. Belmont Ave., Odessa, Texas. Our family looks forward to celebrating Daddy’s life with family and friends.