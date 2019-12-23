Trustees approve $4.1 million for athletic facilities

Schematics drafted by Hellas Construction show plans for a new softball field, tennis courts, and parking. It will be adjacent to the existing baseball field.

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees met in Special Session on December 17, 2019. The Trustees reviewed and approved a contract with Hellas for the Athletic Complex for $4.1 million. The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD has been fortunate to see a tremendous growth in its revenues due to the oil and gas development in the northern part of the County with fund balances increasing exponentially. In May 2019, the voters overwhelming approved using these excess funds for additional improvements for the District. This is the first major project using these funds.

The initial contract does not include the concession stands and the two dugouts as the designs for these components are still in negotiation with approval anticipated for January. However, the contract will include the following:

Softball Field with astroturf 4-court tennis courts Extension of W. 7th Street as a gated school road A 91-space parking lot A connecting road from the parking lot to W. 9th Street Gates at the entrances to the complex Sidewalks connecting the baseball field, softball field and football field Bleachers seating 330 Storeroom Batting cages Retainer wall Upgraded scoreboard for the baseball field

The dugouts, once finalized, will have locker rooms and restrooms with heating and air conditioning. The concession stand/restrooms will be situated to serve the softball field and the tennis courts. The contractor expects to mobilize on December 26, 2019 with the anticipated completion in mid-April 2020. The contractor is hoping that with the contract being approved now, the bleachers will arrive by that time. Supt. Ken Baugh indicated that the District would begin using the field at the start of softball season with or without the bleachers.