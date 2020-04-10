City postpones Joint Election

The Joint Election ordered for May 2, 2020 has been moved to November 3, 2020 after City officials invoked the state authority under Election Advisory NO. 2020-12 dated March 18, 2020. The Governor issued a proclamation suspending certain provisions of the Texas Election Code and the Texas Water Code to allow all local political subdivisions utilizing the May 2, 2020 uniform election date to postpone their election to November 3, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All candidate filings are preserved along with ballot order actions already taken. The postponement does not have the effect of reopening candidate filings. Election Advisory NO. 2020-12 can be viewed in its entirety www.sos.texas.gov.

Culberson County-Allamoore ISD and the Culberson County Groundwater District elections which had been ordered cancelled, will remain as such. The ballot is set for two positions on the Culberson County Hospital District Board, two positions on City Council, Mayor, and a City Proposition regarding the sale of the town natural gas business to West Texas Gas,

In the City Officer election, voters will be called upon to elect a mayor and two aldermen. Incumbent Mayor Pam Young will not be seeking re-election. Those who have filed to run for mayor are Abel Fierro and Becky Brewster.

In the race for the two council spots, voters will choose from five candidates including Ben File, Nuny Morriss, Jesus Ramirez, and incumbents Rudy Hinojos and Michael Garibay.

Culberson County Hospital District voters will be electing two directors with incumbent Cheryl Owen, Lindsey Tyrrell, and Angelica Wyatt vying for the positions. Incumbent Fran Malafronte will not be seeking re-election.