Four-legged ‘warriors’ retire

Submitted by Barb Kaeru, Alone 2 Home Founder

EDD Michigan and EDD Duck are retired civilian working dogs. They are both EDDs (Explosive Detection Dogs). Prior to their retirement, they were owned by an international security contractor who utilized them and their handlers in overseas operations including both K-9s serving in Iraq.

When slated for retirement both dogs were adopted by previous handlers. Since these handlers are still serving in Iraq, their families will be receiving the dogs until such time as the handlers return stateside.

Michigan who is a German Shepherd/Malinois mix served 2 years in Iraq at the US Embassy in Baghdad. He was assigned to the Baghdad Security Forces at the Embassy working the checkpoints to the green zone. Duck, a black lab, was deployed as EDD for Baghdad Embassy Security Forces for a one year period. Duck worked ingress points into the Embassy; vehicles, bags and parcels were his main priority.

When the dogs were made available to the handlers for adoption they were housed in company quarters in West Virginia. Both handlers reached out to Alone 2 Home (A2H) to assist with the transport of the dogs to their forever homes in Arizona.

Alone 2 Home is a volunteer transport group that was formed in 2017 by Barb Kaeru and Anne Thomas. A2H is a community dedicated to the volunteer transport of companion animals to their new lives – whether that be an approved adopter, rescue or foster or an animal that was lost and is being returned to its owner.

All transports are done by volunteers which encompasses a variety of volunteer jobs including overnight hosts, transport coordinators, monitors and drivers, lots of drivers. The transport for Michigan and Duck was 2500 miles, comprised of 35 individual legs and 3 overnight stays. It will take 27 drivers, 3 overnight hosts, 2 TCs and 3 monitors to see it to completion.

It takes a village of volunteers to make a transport successful and we are fortunate to have some of the most dedicated volunteers, ever! Should any of your readers be interested in volunteering they are welcome to contact us through our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/A2Hcares/ or by email at [email protected]