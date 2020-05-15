Council remains cautious on event venues

By Gilda Morales

Van Horn City Council met in regular session last Tuesday and continued to maintain caution when asked to decide on whether to open up city venues to public events. According to Brenda Hinojos, senior events coordinator, she has had multiple requests for renting the Convention Center, El Mercado, and the City Park for graduations, weddings and other events. Given the current guidelines for dealing safely with the COVID-19 virus, Hinojos asked Council to make a decision on whether to allow events at the city venues. Council decided that the City did not want to be responsible for sanitizing before, during, and after the events, for policing social distancing and for cleaning the bathrooms, tables, chairs, doorknobs, kitchen and any other public areas. As such, Council decided not to allow rentals at this time.

The opening of the City Pool is getting closer to becoming a reality after a small hiccup in getting concrete for the completion. The global pandemic has put a strain on supplies for building materials like concrete. As an addition to the pool, for the first time, people with disabilities will be able to enjoy the pool with the implementation of an ADA compliant lift chair that will lower anyone that cannot get into the pool without assistance.