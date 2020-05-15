Housing authority granted $10k

$5.6 million for public housing in TX-23 communities

The Housing Authority of Van Horn was recently awarded $10,695 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The housing authority offers affordable apartments for low-income families, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

The funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare and respond to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing, according to a news release from U.S. Representative Will Hurd (TX-23). The CARES Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.

“I’m glad to announce more than $5.6 million in housing resources are coming to our communities because of the passage of the CARES Act.” Congressman Hurd said. “My colleagues and I were able to come together to pass this needed legislation, which, on top of providing stimulus checks and additional unemployment funding, is providing resources to our local communities to take care of our most vulnerable populations. Given the tremendous impact of this virus, it was essential to have an all-encompassing response to this pandemic, including resources to ensure proper housing assistance. These funds will prove to be critical as we begin reopening our local and state economies.”

CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds are operating funds that provide public housing authorities with financial resources for management, maintenance and resident services. These funds support preventing, preparing and responding to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.

Grants were awarded to the following cities: