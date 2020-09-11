Culberson Hospital welcomes new Chief Nursing Officer

Culberson Hospital is pleased to introduce Yolanda Jurado, BSN, RN as our new Chief Nursing Officer. Yolanda comes to Culberson Hospital from Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, Texas where she also served as Chief Nursing Officer. While in Alpine she worked as Director of Medical Surgery, Swing Bed and Obstetrics as well as serving on the Quality Assurance/Process Improvement Committees.

“We are very excited to have Yolanda join our team at Culberson, she will be a big part of the overall success of our hospital, improving processes and enhancing patient safety and experience,” says Rick Gray, Administrator at Culberson Hospital.

Yolanda lives in Marfa near her family which includes her children, Robert, Isabella and Diego. Starting her nursing career in 1988, Yolanda has worked in acute health care her entire career and brings a wealth of experience to Culberson Hospital.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity. I am very confident in all that a critical access hospital can offer and I believe that I can complement the efforts of the nursing staff to safely benefit all of the patients, while yet improving their patient experience,” Yolanda commented.