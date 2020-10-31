2020 General Election Guide

With a few days to go until Election Day, Texas has seen record turnout at the polls. The state has already surpassed the total early voting turnout from any other presidential election. As of Thursday, 513 people, or 30% of registered voters, had cast their ballots in Culberson County.

Early voting in Texas for the 2020 general election began Tuesday, Oct. 13. The state will be voting for the next U.S. president, a U.S. senator, members of Congress and a variety of state and local officials.

Key Dates

Oct. 23: This is your last day to request a ballot to vote by mail. In Texas, only voters who meet certain conditions are eligible to vote this way.

Oct. 30: Early voting ends.

Nov. 3: Election Day. If you didn’t vote early, now is your chance. Make sure to show up at your local precinct voting location.

What To Bring To The Polls

Texas requires voters to present a valid form of identification at the polls. These are the seven forms of acceptable photo ID:

TX Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

TX Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

TX Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

TX Handgun License issued by DPS

US Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

US Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

US Passport (book or card)

Where To Vote And When

Early Voting: The early voting polling location is at the Culberson County Courthouse. In-person early voting in Culberson County is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.

Election Day: Culberson County residents must vote at their assigned precinct polling location on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Precinct #1: Convention Center/Capitan Room

Precinct #2: Methodist Church Hall

Precinct #3-3: Choya Chateau/Recreation Center

Precinct #3: CCAISD Administration Building

Precinct #4: Hotel El Capitan/Conference Room

If you are a registered voter, your precinct should be on your voter registration card. You can also look up your precinct at VoteTexas.gov or if you are not sure where your polling place is, you may contact the county Voter Registrar at (432) 283-2130.

Curbside voting for early voting and Election Day: If you’re physically unable to enter the polling location, you can vote curbside. If you plan to use this method, it is recommended that you call ahead so that election officials will expect you. Contact the County Clerk’s Office at 432/283-2058.

Key Local Races

Van Horn voters will elect a new mayor. Abel Fierro and Becky Brewster running to replace outgoing mayor Pam Young.

In the race for the two council spots, voters will choose from five candidates including Ben File, Nuny Morriss, Jesus Ramirez, and incumbents Rudy Hinojos and Michael Garibay.

Proposition A: The Town of Van Horn is asking voters to consider the sale of its municipal gas system. If approved, the town is looking at selling the system to West Texas Gas.

Culberson County Hospital District voters will be electing two directors with incumbent Cheryl Owen, Lindsey Tyrrell, and Angie Perez vying for the positions.

District-level races

U.S. House District 23

Tony Gonzales (R)

Gina Ortiz Jones (D)

Beto Villela (L)

State Board of Education District 1

Jennifer Ivey (R)

Georgina Perez (D)

Texas Senate District 29

Bethany Hatch (R)

César J Blanco (D)

Texas House District 74

Ruben Falcon (R)

Eddie Morales (D)

Eighth Court of Appeals Chief Justice

Jeff Alley (R)

Yvonne Rodriguez (D)

Statewide Races

PRESIDENT/VICE-PRESIDENT

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R)

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D)

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (L)

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)

U. S. SENATOR

John Cornyn (R)

Mary “MJ” Hegar (D)

Kerry Douglas Mckennon (L)

David B. Collins (G)

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

James “Jim” Wright (R)

Chrysta Castañeda (D)

Matt Sterett (L)

Katija “Kat” Gruene (G)

CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT

Nathan Hecht (R)

Amy Clark Meachum (D)

Mark Ash (L)

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6 – UNEXPIRED TERM

Jane Bland (R)

Kathy Cheng (D)

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7

Jeff Boyd (R)

Staci Williams (D)

William Bryan Strange Iii (L)

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8

Brett Busby (R)

Gisela D. Triana (D)

Tom Oxford (L)

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 3

Bert Richardson (R)

Elizabeth Davis Frizell (D)

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)

Tina Clinton (D)

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 9

David Newell (R)

Brandon Birmingham (D)