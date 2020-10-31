CCAISD COVID data analyzed

By Lisa Morton

In a regular meeting of the Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board last week, Superintendent Ken Baugh offered an analysis of CCAISD data regarding COVID-19 and its effects on the district. The chart presented showed a 21% positivity rate for the virus among CCAISD Staff that tested, compared to a 3% positivity rate of students both in face-to-face and remote learning environments. Compared to the Texas rate of 11% for staff, Baugh determined that this was the area of concern that needed to be addressed to contain the virus. Baugh advised the Board that the district cannot implement new remote learning requirements and guidelines to reopen the campus safely without attempting to mitigate risks. Mr. Baugh stated that he will seek more input from teachers and parents with a survey on ideas to address the current outbreak.

The chart submitted by Supt. Baugh also revealed an alarming rate of student academic failures reiterated in Principal Charles Gonzalez’ report. Of the total student population of 391, 69% are failing in the first 6 weeks of school. Of these 6 weeks, only 2 weeks were onsite campus learning as opposed to remote learning which was necessary to accommodate students who had to quarantine. To address the many students requiring intervention, Gonzalez has initiated an after-school assistance program. As many as 20 hotspots for internet service are being purchased by CCAISD to accommodate remote learning access in the community.

In other business:

Approved budget amendment items in the amount of $700,000 with $432,000 needed to finalize construction projects and a possible $150,000 needed to purchase coverings for playgrounds and at the football field.

Approved purchase of a replacement bus from the previous Kent, Texas route, in the amount of $68,160.

Approved all consent agenda items.

Reviewed information on the Superintendent’s report.