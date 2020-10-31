Eagles oust the Longhorns

By Brock Tyrrell, CCAISD AD

Last Friday night your very own Van Horn Eagles competed in their first District 5-A game of their 6-man campaign against the Longhorns from Buena Vista. The offensive came right out of the gate striking early and often. Behind the offensive line composed of seniors #50 Alexis Flores and #72 Emilio Tarango III and junior #1 Rowdey King, the Eagles amassed 458 yards of total offense, 441 of which were rushing yards! Senior #3 Felipe Gonzales rushed for 188 yards on 10 carries and 4 touchdowns.

Sophomore #5 Bryce Virdell rushed 11 times for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns. Sophomore #7 Elijah Gaines carried the ball 6 times rushing for 65 yards and 1 touchdown. Jermane Corralez added to the total with 2 rushes for 50 yards averaging 25 yards per attempt and threw the ball for 12 yards.

Defensively the Eagles started off a little slow but ramped up their game in the second half holding the Longhorns scoreless in the entire third and fourth quarters! Defensive leaders for the night were sophomore #5 Bryce Virdell with 10 tackles and 2 interceptions, Sr #3 Felipe Gonzales with 16 tackles, Sr # 50 Alexis Flores with 10 tackles, the sophomore Hinojos Brothers #24 Caleb and #25 Ethan had a combine 22 tackles, sophomore #7 Elijah Gaines with 5 tackles, and freshman #21 Juan Franco with 12 tackles.

“We are very proud of the hard work and determination these young men show. They are unselfish players who give their best effort for the success of the team. I am very pleased with how far these young men have come in the four games they have competed in. As a staff, we stress to them to never be satisfied with where they are. Always strive to learn more, work harder, and do better. The Eagles have and will continue to work hard and learn more each and every week. Thank you to the fans for your continued support of Van Horn Athletics! We are very blessed to be a part of such a great community! Eagle Pride Never Dies!”

On Friday, October 30, 2020, the Van Horn Eagles will travel to Fort Davis to take on the Indians at 7:30 pm. Fans will be allowed at the game. Please bring a mask, wear red, and cheer on the Van Horn Eagles!