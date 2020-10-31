Lady Eagles soar to district title

By Coach Erica Urias

After only a week’s worth of practice in the entire month of October and not a single game since the end of September, our Lady Eagles did it! We dug deep and earned another District Championship. Our team outlasted a very tough and confident Fort Davis team. The Lady Indians gave us everything they had and our team rose to the challenge. Last night, (Monday, October 26), we searched for strength and courage and found the “Will to Win.”

The obstacles we’ve had to overcome to get this far will be our driving force these next few weeks. We will continue to fight and leave everything we have on the court. We will not take one practice, one game or one moment for granted. We will bring the fight to the very end.

We began our playoff journey with a warm-up game against Wink last evening. As we continue on our path to another Championship, we look ahead to the goals we set forth on day one. We will continue to work together and believe in each other and our team. Even though our regular season and district season were cut short, the amount of hard work and sacrifice we have put in, will pay off as we continue the good fight in the playoffs. This is the season where champions are made and the Lady Eagles will rise. Our time is now!! GO EAGLES!