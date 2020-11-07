Van Horn Eagle Cross Country teams soar at District

By Brock Tyrrell, CCAISD AD

Last Wednesday, the Van Horn cross country teams made their way to Marfa, Texas for the 2020 District 9-A Cross Country Meet. Running first for the Eagles was the dynamic duo of Cheyenne Rey and Sarah Allen representing the Lady Eagle Varsity team. Sarah finished 10th overall with a time of 21:21 qualifying her for the regional meet. Cheyenne finished in the top 5 with her 4th place finish. Her time of 15:28 also clinched her spot at the regional meet.

The second group to represent Van Horn was the Boys Varsity Team. Finishing second overall in the meet was Bryce Virdell with a time of 22:51. Felipe Gonzales finished third overall with a time of 23:19. Cy Garcia took the 7th place spot with a time of 23:45. Right behind Cy in 8th place was Caleb Hinojos with a time of 23:46. Rounding out the top five finishers for the Eagles was Nate Yglecias with his 11th place overall finish and a time of 24:48. Rounding out the rest of the field for the Eagles was Juan Franco at 25:06, Rowdy King at 26:17, Ethan Hinojos at 27:06 and Diego DeLaO at 33:52. The hard work and dedication put in by these young men punched their tickets to the regional meet and earned them the title of 2020 District 9-A Champions.

The last Eagle to represent Van Horn at the meet was 8th grader Gabriel Gonzalez running in the JH Division. Blowing away the competition, Gabriel finished as the Individual District Champion taking first place with a time of 14:54. The coaching staff is extremely proud of all of the Van Horn Cross Country team members. They have worked hard all year long and are reaping those rewards.

On Monday they will travel to San Angelo to compete in the 2020 Regional Cross Country Meet being held at Angelo State University on Tuesday, November 10. If you see any of these Eagles in town, congratulate them and wish them luck. We are proud of you Van Horn Cross Country.