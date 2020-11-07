Veterans honored at Fort Davis National Historic Site for Veteran’s Day service November 11th

FORT DAVIS, TX – The Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce and Fort Davis National Historic Site will hold a special Veteran’s Day Service to honor the men and women who have served our country in the armed forces on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at 4:00pm at the Fort Davis National Historic Site. The ceremony is hosted by the Fort Davis National Historic Site who will present the colors and welcome guests followed by a keynote address by local Veteran, Kenneth Hurst.

All area veterans, their families and the public in general are invited to attend. Admission the fort and ceremony will be free to the event’s attendees. The Fort Davis National Historic Site is in north Fort Davis at 101 Lt. Flipper Drive #1379. For further information, contact the Fort Davis National Historic Site. https://www.nps.gov/foda

For the safety of our friends and community, masks and social distancing are required. The ceremony will be held outdoors on the porch of the historic barracks with plenty room to spread out. Chairs will be provided or bring your own. In the event of very cold or bad weather, the ceremony will be cancelled.