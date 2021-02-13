Library again offering fingerprinting services

By Shanna Cummings

The Van Horn City-County Library has reinstated IdentoGo fingerprinting services, held on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 9:00 to 11:00, by appointment. Actual fingerprinting is done at the library, and information for online registration is provided for individuals to complete the process. The program has been on hold since the March 2020 lockdown. Contact the library at (432) 283-2855 for more information.

The library offers a few computer stations – socially distanced of course – and free Wi-Fi that extends into the parking lot so patrons can still use the internet safely if the library limit is reached. The case-sensitive password is posted on the door.

Patrons can still print, have copies made, and fax documents from the library as well.

Like many places in town, the library has COVID safety precautions in place. Only two patrons or a group of immediate family are allowed in at one time, and only for one hour. “But we’re kind of flexible on that,” depending on which parts of the library are in use, librarian Letty Hernandez said.

Masks are required, as well as a digital temperature check at the entrance. Hand sanitizer is provided as well.

The library is working on joining an inter-library loan program and offering e-books, Hernandez said, which would expand the library’s offerings of both hard copy and digital publications.

The summer children’s reading program is also up in the air for the moment, depending on the conditions with COVID once summer rolls around. The program usually includes volunteers reading to kids at the library and doing a craft or games and prizes. Older students can earn incentives by completing reading logs. The program was suspended last summer due to safety concerns.