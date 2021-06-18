Hospital events to include a ceremony honoring Dr. Bill C. Lipsey

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Regular Session on June 9, 2021. Judy Blazek, Project Manager, updated the Board on the landscaping project noting that the landscaping committee had met to review the preliminary design concepts. Phase I will incorporate those areas in the recently completed parking lot/façade improvement project area that can be completed prior to the Jubilee. This will include irrigation, boulders, plants, and either cobblestone or mulch. The Board appointed a committee to finalize a contract for the Phase I irrigation improvements with a licensed irrigation installer.

The Board appointed a committee to handle the Jubilee event which will include the unveiling of a plaque honoring Dr. Billy C. Lipsey as well as an open house for the clinic. The event will take place at the Rural Health Clinic beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

In other business, the Culberson County Hospital District:

Approved the consent agenda.

Completed the required cyber-security training.