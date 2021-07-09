Obituary— Heidi Marie Bieber

Heidi Marie Bieber, 56, of Juneau, Alaska, passed away June 28th, 2021, at 3:17pm at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, after a five year battle with stage four ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her children and wife, parents and brother, listening to their voices, laughs, singing, music, and readings of letters from loved ones. She was born September 12th, 1964, in Forsyth, Montana, to Ingrid and Robert Mogen.

Heidi met the love of her life, Rita Weigart, from Valentine, Texas, and they married in the summer of 2015. They were each other’s best friends and confidants. Rita and her daughter Abbey moved to Petersburg alongside Heidi.

She is survived by her wife, Rita Weigart, parents Robert and Ingrid Mogen, her aunts and uncles Ron, Pat, Rod, and Lisa Mogen, her brother and sister-in-law Shawn and Vicki Mogen, her sister and brother-in-law Kim and Don Moma, and her daughters and step-daughters Grace, Heather, and Kelly Bieber, and Amanda Hill, Ashley Webb, and Abbey Hardie. She is preceded in death by her grandmother Elisabeth Schmidl and her great aunt Mabel Bowman.

A celebration of life will be held on July 11th at 3:00pm, at the Holy Cross Hall in Petersburg, Alaska. Those who cannot attend will be able to view the service live via the Petersburg Lutheran Church 2018+ Facebook page.