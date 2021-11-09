Funeral Announcement – Joe Bob Jolly

Funeral arrangements have been made for Joe Bob Jolly. Viewing is Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 5-7pm at Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn located at 704 NW Frontage Rd. in Van Horn. Funeral services are Wednesday November 10, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Van Horn located at 201 West 2nd Street with Pastor Park and Richard Pernell officiating. Burial will be at Van Horn Cemetery.

A celebration of his life will be held, Friday, November 12, 2021 in Brownfield, Texas, at 1pm at Christian Life Assembly of God, with Pastor Nick Rogers officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas.