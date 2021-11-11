Eagles take District 5-A Championship after 28 years

By Coach Brock Tyrrell

You hear phrases all the time like; “reverse the curse” and “end the streak”, when dealing with sporting droughts. Well the Van Horn Eagle Football Team has officially ended a 28-year drought. On November 5, 2021, the Van Horn Eagles traveled to Marfa for their third and final game of the district season.

The Eagles came out on fire, convincingly defeating the Shorthorns by a score of 60-6 and ending the game at halftime. What made this night so special was the fact that this victory over Marfa propelled the Eagles to an undefeated district season and crowned them the 2021 District 5-A Champions.

This is something Van Horn has not seen since 1993! “One of our goals we set at the beginning of two-a-days,” Coach Tyrrell stated, ” was to achieve something that hasn’t happened since these football players have been alive. We set the goal of being the District Champions that very first practice.” “We’ve talked about commitment and dedication to the team and the goal all year long.

Even through the adversity of injury, playing several games with only six players, and all the ups and downs of a season, our team kept their eye on that goal. They believed they could achieve something that eluded so many teams for so long in Van Horn. I am very proud of these young men and coaches. One needs the other to be successful. Truly a great team accomplishment.

We would like to thank all of the community, cheerleaders, band, school and parents for your continued support of the Van Horn Eagles and all of Van Horn Athletics! Eagle Pride Never Dies!

The Eagles travel to Rankin this Thursday, November 11, 2021, to take on the Bearkats of Garden City in the first round of the 2021 State Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM. Van Horn will be the home team. We hope you can make it out and support these Eagles as they look to accomplish more of the goals they set for themselves at the beginning of the season. Thank you again for your continued support of Van Horn Athletics.