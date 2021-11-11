County precinct redistricting approved

By Lisa Morton

Regular meeting of the Culberson County Commissioner’s Court was held last Monday with the court including recently sworn-in and previous office holder, Cornelio Garibay, as appointed to the seat of the late county commissioner, Javier Mendoza.

Judge Carlos Urias recognized Elbert Bassham of the Presidio County Historical Commission and remote participant Abbey Boyd, Director of Tourism, who presented information to commissioners on a social platform tourism app funded by a grant with 80% reimbursement and to be shared by participating counties and towns in the Texas Mountain Trails Region. The Rio Grande Council of Governments is assisting with the application process and Bassham has set out to secure co-applicants to promote viable tourist points of interest. Judge Urias promised the presenters that the county would collaborate with the Town of Van Horn on the proposal.

Becky Brewster of Marbek Services LLC informed the court on progress with the TxCDBG Food Pantry Grant including additional funding from the Permian Basin Area Foundation for projects that were initially cut out of the grant such as sidewalks and handicapped parking. An overview of Section 3 goals and concepts for presentation to the court. And to promote employment opportunities to low-income citizens. Final submission requirements with the grant are due on 12-31-2021.

Heard the monthly report from AgriLife Agent Zach Schaffer including promoting 4-H at a booth during the recent Fall Festival at Van Horn School, 4-H distribution of personal care items to local youth, and adult programming updates.

Judge Urias opened the Public Hearing section of the meeting to receive public comment on redistricting of county election, justice of the peace and commissioners court precincts. There was a 30% change in the 2020 Census, requiring the redistricting measures. After the public hearing, the Commissioners Court approved plans for the redistricting of County Commissioners Court precincts as presented.

Heard Public Comment from Raquel Mendoza on her desire to finish the work of her late husband and vowed to run for the position he held as county commissioner in Precinct 1. There was discussion for a memorial to honor Javier Mendoza, as well.

In other county business:

Approved Canvassing of the November 2, 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election.

County projects were discussed and county employee work was recognized for certain projects.

Amended County Holiday calendar to have Friday, November 12th off for county employees in lieu of Veteran’s Day.

Approved County Treasurer monthly reports.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $528,531.89.