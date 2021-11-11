Suspect arrested in Plateau shooting death

By Shanna Cummings

Culberson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 20-year-old Andrea Mariner in relation to the shooting death of her father, 47-year-old Kevin Mariner. Texas Rangers have charged Mariner with murder, a first-degree felony.

According to Culberson County Sheriff Oscar Carrillo, deputies on Friday, Nov. 5 responded to a 911 call of a shooting that occurred at a mobile home near the Plateau truck stop 17 miles east of Van Horn.

An employee of the truck stop made the 911 call at 9:08 p.m. The victim was dead when first responders arrived, and Mariner surrendered to law enforcement peacefully.

The Sheriff’s Office handed the case over to the Texas Rangers who are leading the investigation into the events surrounding the death.

Mariner is being held at the Culberson County jail on a $100,000 bond, pending investigation.

Little is known about the suspect and victim. The father and daughter recently moved into the area and were employees at the nearby truck stop for a few months, Sheriff Carrillo said.