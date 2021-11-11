Obituary— Joe Bob Jolly

Joe Bob Jolly was born May 10, 1966, to Joan and Eddie Bob Jolly in Brownfield, Texas. He gained his wings and won the race in El Paso, Texas, on November 5, 2021. Joe Bob spent most of his life in Brownfield, where he graduated high school in 1984.

Joe Bob married the love of his life on March 1, 2002, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Bob loved his family with his whole heart. His nieces and nephews were his pride and joy. He loved to take them fishing and spoil them rotten. Joe Bob was a gentle giant, who was always so soft spoken and loving.

Joe Bob is preceded in death by his dad, Eddie Bob Jolly, his sister, Paula Robertson, his two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Taylor and Keith McGraw, and his father-in-law, Ray Pernell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Tricia Pernell Jolly, his mom, Joan of Brownfield, his sisters, Carolyn Taylor of Brownfield, and Debi McGraw of Abilene, his mother-in-law, Wanda Pernell of Van Horn, his brother-in-law, Richard Pernell (Donna) of Wyoming, his nephews, Lance Webb (Sharlon) of Florida, Justin Taylor of Brownfield, Travis Graws of Abilene, and Raemond Pernell of Odessa, his nieces, Kenna Salas (Abe) of Brownfield, Amanda Pebsworth (Kent) of Wolforth, Chancy Webb of Brownfield, and Victoria Pernell of Van Horn, a host of great-nieces and nephews, and goddaughter, Ayzli Jade Gomez of Brownfield.

Pallbearers were: Justin Taylor, Raemond Pernell, Ken Kelley, Noah Salas, Randy Warren, David Massey, Sutton Garlick, and Mark Watley.

Viewing was Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral services were on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Van Horn with Pastor Park and Richard Pernell officiating. Burial will be at Van Horn Cemetery.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 in Brownfield, Texas, at 1 pm at Christian Life Assembly of God, with Pastor Nick Rogers officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.